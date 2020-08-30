MTV VMA 2020: tutti i look sul red carpet dei Video Music Awards

Da Lady Gaga a Miley Cyrus passando per Maluma, i look della serata

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/mtv-vma-2020-red-carpet-012.jpg

1 / 16

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/mtv-vma-2020-red-carpet-001.jpg

2 / 16

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/mtv-vma-2020-red-carpet-002.jpg

3 / 16

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/mtv-vma-2020-red-carpet-003.jpg

4 / 16

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/mtv-vma-2020-red-carpet-004.jpg

5 / 16

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/mtv-vma-2020-red-carpet-005.jpg

6 / 16

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/mtv-vma-2020-red-carpet-006.jpg

7 / 16

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/mtv-vma-2020-red-carpet-007.jpg

8 / 16

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/mtv-vma-2020-red-carpet-008.jpg

9 / 16

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/mtv-vma-2020-red-carpet-013.jpg

10 / 16

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/mtv-vma-2020-red-carpet-009.jpg

11 / 16

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/mtv-vma-2020-red-carpet-010.jpg

12 / 16

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/mtv-vma-2020-red-carpet-011.jpg

13 / 16

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/mtv-vma-2020-red-carpet-014.jpg

14 / 16

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/mtv-vma-2020-red-carpet-015.jpg

15 / 16

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/mtv-vma-2020-red-carpet-016.jpg

16 / 16

PH: Getty Images