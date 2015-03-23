Geordie Shore
Lo show cult con le imprese di un gruppo di ragazze e ragazzi di Newcastle, in Inghilterra. Ci saranno da riempire bicchieri, dancefloor e pantaloni. Con orgoglio e spregiudicatezza in pieno stile geordies, i tamarri "made in UK". Non perdere la nuova stagione ogni lunedì alle 22 su MTV (Sky 131) e in streaming su NOW
- 02:51Plastic Surgery SecretsS10Our Geordie lasses fess up on all the cosmetic work they've had and what they're planning next...23/03/2015
- 02:46Personality Test ChallengeS10The latest Geordie arrivals are totally crackers man...and this proves it.25/03/2015
- 02:09Rules Of The GameS10Many a newbie has come and gone. Here's some tips for Nathan and Chloe on surviving...25/03/2015
- 00:49Geordie Shore 1001 | Say What? Charlotte Talks VERY dirtyS10Really? No wonder Charlotte's love life's a mess with these sorts of pick up lines...25/03/2015
- 01:26Geordie Shore 1001 | Shag Pad SurpriseS10Things climax for Charlotte but not in the way she hopes...25/03/2015
- 01:13Geordie Shore 1001 | Gaz And Char's Hot Tub TruceS10All's well that ends well as Chaz share a special moment in the hot tub...25/03/2015
- 02:05Geordie Shore 1001 | Whey-Aye! It's Gaz, Aaron, James And MarnieS10The gang are back in full effect and ready to get on it...25/03/2015
- 02:23Geordie Shore 1001 | Welcome Back Charlotte!S10Here comes Charlotte and she's about to give Hyle a reet surprise...25/03/2015
- 00:56Geordie Shore 1001 | Scott's Mortal Welcome CommitteeS10Keemon! It's Scott's big arrival and the Geordies are mortal...25/03/2015
- 00:47Geordie Shore 1001 | Haha! Horny Hyle And MORTAL CharlotteS10Hyle are LITERALLY going for it, while Charlotte's having her own special workout...25/03/2015
- 01:26Geordie Shore 1001 | Charlotte's Operation Slit For Cl*t"S10Charlotte's planning to play Gaz at his own game with some dirty tactics...25/03/2015
- 01:32Geordie Shore 1001 | The Keemon KissogramsS10Big boss Anna's got a new venture and who better than Scott and Charlotte to kick things off...25/03/2015
Tutto su Geordie Shore Stagione 10
I nostri ragazzi e ragazze preferiti di Geordie Shore sono bravissimi a far festa, nel sedurre, nell'andare controcorrente, nel battibeccare e nell'ubriacarsi fino allo sfinimento.