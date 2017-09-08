MTV Unplugged
BTS - "Telepathy"
24/02/2021
BTS performs their song "Telepathy" in a decked-out loft space.
Performance
04:08
MTV Unplugged: Shawn Mendes Performs "Roses"MTV Unplugged
Shawn Mendes performs "Roses" at his MTV Unplugged, September 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
08/09/2017
Performance
03:08
MTV Unplugged: Shawn Mendes Performs "Patience"MTV Unplugged
Shawn Mendes performs "Patience" at his MTV Unplugged, September 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
08/09/2017
Performance
03:48
MTV Unplugged: Shawn Mendes Performs "Three Empty Words"MTV Unplugged
Shawn Mendes performs "Three Empty Words" at his MTV Unplugged, September 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
08/09/2017
03:08
MTV Unplugged: Bleachers Perform "Hate That You Know Me" feat. Lorde & Carly Rae JepsenMTV Unplugged
Bleachers perform "Hate That You Know Me" with Lorde and Carly Rae Jepsen a their MTV Unplugged, September 15 in Asbury Park, New Jersey.
16/09/2017
02:16
MTV Unplugged: Liam Gallagher - Liam si racconta, l'intervistaMTV Unplugged
Liam Gallagher si racconta e ci dice cosa si aspetta dalla sua esibizione acustica, da non perdere il 27 settembre alle 21:10 su MTV (Sky 130
18/09/2019
00:30
MTV Unplugged: Liam Gallagher il 27 settembre su MTVMTV Unplugged
Non perdere il nuovo appuntamento con la musica acustica dal vivo, insieme a Liam Gallagher. Il 27 settembre alle 21:10 su MTV (Sky 130)
18/09/2019
