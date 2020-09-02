Festival di Venezia: Elodie e Marracash sul red carpet della Mostra del Cinema 2020

Festival di Venezia: Elodie e Marracash sul red carpet della Mostra del Cinema 2020

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/festival-cinema-venezia-2020-elodie-marracash-007.jpg

1 / 14

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/festival-cinema-venezia-2020-elodie-marracash-001.jpg

2 / 14

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/festival-cinema-venezia-2020-elodie-marracash-002.jpg

3 / 14

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/festival-cinema-venezia-2020-elodie-marracash-003.jpg

4 / 14

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/festival-cinema-venezia-2020-elodie-marracash-004.jpg

5 / 14

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/festival-cinema-venezia-2020-elodie-marracash-005.jpg

6 / 14

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/festival-cinema-venezia-2020-elodie-marracash-006.jpg

7 / 14

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/festival-cinema-venezia-2020-elodie-marracash-008.jpg

8 / 14

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/festival-cinema-venezia-2020-elodie-marracash-009.jpg

9 / 14

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/festival-cinema-venezia-2020-elodie-marracash-010.jpg

10 / 14

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/festival-cinema-venezia-2020-elodie-marracash-011.jpg

11 / 14

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/festival-cinema-venezia-2020-elodie-marracash-012.jpg

12 / 14

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/festival-cinema-venezia-2020-elodie-marracash-013.jpg

13 / 14

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/festival-cinema-venezia-2020-elodie-marracash-014.jpg

14 / 14

PH: Getty Images