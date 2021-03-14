Elettra Lamborghini - Twerking Queen

Guarda l'episodio

Foto

Elettra Lamborghini Twerking Queen: dalla partecipazione a The Voice al successo sopra e sotto il palco| Le foto della terza puntata

66 Foto

Elettra Lamborghini Twerking Queen: dalla storia d'amore con Afrojack al tour dell'album | Le foto della seconda puntata

53 Foto

Elettra Lamborghini Twerking Queen: dalla registrazione dell'album, alle foto di famiglia | Le foto della prima puntata

37 Foto

About

La serie interamente dedicata ad Elettra Lamborghini! Twerking Queen e' il titolo del suo primo album ma soprattutto e' un modo di essere energico, genuino, solare proprio come lei!