Yo! MTV Raps (Italy)
Yo! MTV Raps (Italy)
25:19
S1 • E1
Episodio 1
Yo! MTV Raps e' il programma con il meglio della musica rap.
18/03/2021
Foto
YO! MTV Raps: le foto della terza puntata con Chadia Rodriguez, Jake La Furia, Tauro Boys
10 Foto
YO! MTV Raps: le foto della quarta puntata con Random, Il Tre, Ensi
14 Foto
YO! MTV Raps: le foto della prima puntata con Jake La Furia, lo chef Matteo Torretta e Roshelle
15 Foto
YO! MTV Raps: le foto della seconda puntata con Ensi, LaHasna, Carlo Pedersoli Jr., Louise Dee e i Tauro Boys
18 Foto
YO! MTV Raps: le foto di Emis Killa e Valentina Pegorer host dello show su MTV il 17 e 24 giugno alle 22:00
10 Foto
Chiara Ferragni ed Elisabetta Canalis tra le star del party di Aniye By
8 Foto
YO! MTV Raps Party: le foto della serata con Emis Killa, Ensi, Capo Plaza, Chadia Rodriguez e tutti gli altri
84 Foto
YO! MTV Raps Party: tutte le guest star della festa
41 Foto
It’s a Family Affair: le foto del party per l'Opening delle Suites di Magna Pars l’Hotel à Parfum
18 Foto
