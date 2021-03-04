Sanremo 2021: le foto dei cantanti e degli ospiti della terza serata del Festival

Tutte le emozioni e gli ospiti della terza serata, quella delle cover e dei duetti

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/sanremo-2021-terza-serata-028.jpg

1 / 36

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/sanremo-2021-terza-serata-001.jpg

2 / 36

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/sanremo-2021-terza-serata-002.jpg

3 / 36

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/sanremo-2021-terza-serata-003.jpg

4 / 36

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/sanremo-2021-terza-serata-004.jpg

5 / 36

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/sanremo-2021-terza-serata-005.jpg

6 / 36

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/sanremo-2021-terza-serata-006.jpg

7 / 36

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/sanremo-2021-terza-serata-007.jpg

8 / 36

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/sanremo-2021-terza-serata-008.jpg

9 / 36

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/sanremo-2021-terza-serata-009.jpg

10 / 36

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/sanremo-2021-terza-serata-010.jpg

11 / 36

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/sanremo-2021-terza-serata-011.jpg

12 / 36

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/sanremo-2021-terza-serata-012.jpg

13 / 36

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/sanremo-2021-terza-serata-013.jpg

14 / 36

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/sanremo-2021-terza-serata-014.jpg

15 / 36

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/sanremo-2021-terza-serata-015.jpg

16 / 36

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/sanremo-2021-terza-serata-016.jpg

17 / 36

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/sanremo-2021-terza-serata-017.jpg

18 / 36

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/sanremo-2021-terza-serata-018.jpg

19 / 36

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/sanremo-2021-terza-serata-019.jpg

20 / 36

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/sanremo-2021-terza-serata-020.jpg

21 / 36

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/sanremo-2021-terza-serata-021.jpg

22 / 36

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/sanremo-2021-terza-serata-022.jpg

23 / 36

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/sanremo-2021-terza-serata-023.jpg

24 / 36

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/sanremo-2021-terza-serata-024.jpg

25 / 36

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/sanremo-2021-terza-serata-025.jpg

26 / 36

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/sanremo-2021-terza-serata-026.jpg

27 / 36

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/sanremo-2021-terza-serata-027.jpg

28 / 36

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/sanremo-2021-terza-serata-029.jpg

29 / 36

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/sanremo-2021-terza-serata-030.jpg

30 / 36

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/sanremo-2021-terza-serata-031.jpg

31 / 36

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/sanremo-2021-terza-serata-032.jpg

32 / 36

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/sanremo-2021-terza-serata-033.jpg

33 / 36

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/sanremo-2021-terza-serata-034.jpg

34 / 36

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/sanremo-2021-terza-serata-035.jpg

35 / 36

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/sanremo-2021-terza-serata-036.jpg

36 / 36

PH: Getty Images