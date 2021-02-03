Le star sul red carpet senza... mutande!

Per gli eventi più gettonati, le celebrities indossano abiti stupendi ma spesso lasciano a casa l'intimo: ecco i look vedo non vedo senza lingerie. (PH: getty images)

star-senza-mutande.jpg

1 / 25

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/star-senza-mutande-0001.jpg

2 / 25

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/star-senza-mutande-0002.jpg

3 / 25

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/star-senza-mutande-0003.jpg

4 / 25

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/star-senza-mutande-0004.jpg

5 / 25

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/star-senza-mutande-0005.jpg

6 / 25

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/star-senza-mutande-0006.jpg

7 / 25

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/star-senza-mutande-0007.jpg

8 / 25

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/star-senza-mutande-0008.jpg

9 / 25

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/star-senza-mutande-0009.jpg

10 / 25

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/star-senza-mutande-0010.jpg

11 / 25

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/star-senza-mutande-0011.jpg

12 / 25

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/star-senza-mutande-0012.jpg

13 / 25

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/star-senza-mutande-0013.jpg

14 / 25

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/star-senza-mutande-0014.jpg

15 / 25

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/star-senza-mutande-0015.jpg

16 / 25

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/star-senza-mutande-0016.jpg

17 / 25

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/star-senza-mutande-0017.jpg

18 / 25

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/star-senza-mutande-0018.jpg

19 / 25

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/star-senza-mutande-0019.jpg

20 / 25

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/star-senza-mutande-0020.jpg

21 / 25

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/star-senza-mutande-0021.jpg

22 / 25

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/star-senza-mutande-0022.jpg

23 / 25

454099064.jpg

24 / 25

674172398.jpg

25 / 25