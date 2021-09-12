MTV VMA 2021: tutti i look sul red carpet dei Video Music Awards

Da Lil Nas X a Camila Cabello passando per Ed Sheeran, i look della serata

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/GettyImages-1235221461.jpg

1 / 28

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/GettyImages-1235221737.jpg

2 / 28

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/GettyImages-1339909230.jpg

3 / 28

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/GettyImages-1339914379.jpg

4 / 28

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/GettyImages-1339914653.jpg

5 / 28

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/GettyImages-1339914879.jpg

6 / 28

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/GettyImages-1339915629.jpg

7 / 28

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/GettyImages-1339915724.jpg

8 / 28

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/GettyImages-1339915779.jpg

9 / 28

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/GettyImages-1339915911.jpg

10 / 28

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/GettyImages-1339916665.jpg

11 / 28

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/GettyImages-1339917866.jpg

12 / 28

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/GettyImages-1339917913.jpg

13 / 28

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/GettyImages-1339918711.jpg

14 / 28

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/GettyImages-1339918730.jpg

15 / 28

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/GettyImages-1339918857.jpg

16 / 28

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/GettyImages-1339918897.jpg

17 / 28

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/GettyImages-1339919707.jpg

18 / 28

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/GettyImages-1339920007.jpg

19 / 28

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/GettyImages-1339922730.jpg

20 / 28

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/GettyImages-1339924187.jpg

21 / 28

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/GettyImages-1339924280.jpg

22 / 28

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/GettyImages-1339924936.jpg

23 / 28

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/GettyImages-1339925025.jpg

24 / 28

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/GettyImages-1339933889.jpg

25 / 28

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/GettyImages-1339934558.jpg

26 / 28

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/GettyImages-1339935231.jpg

27 / 28

PH: Getty Images

mgid:file:gsp:scenic:/international/mtv.it/Fotogallery/GettyImages-1339936246.jpg

28 / 28

PH: Getty Images