Are You The One? UK
Are You The One? UK
10 donne e 10 uomini alla ricerca dela coppia perfetta e di 200mila sterline. Ce la faranno? Non perdere Are You The One? UK ogni mercoledì alle 22:00 su MTV (Sky 131 e streaming su NOW) e anche su Paramount+
1:06:03
S1 • E1
Trova il tuo match
20 single approdano a Malta, nella speranza di trovare il proprio match e di vincere 200,000 sterline. Presto scopriranno che il gioco è più tosto del previsto.
22/09/2022
About