Le tue serie preferite di MTV sono su Paramount+
Prova Paramount+ gratis!
News
Home
Gossip News
Musica News
Life News
Style News
TV & Cinema News
Action Sports
Foto
Video
Home
Video News
Video dei Programmi
Video Musicali
Programmi
16 anni e Incinta
Celebrity Ex on the Beach
#Riccanza
Catfish: False identità
Elettra Lamborghini - Twerking Queen
Ex On The Beach Italia
Geordie Shore
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Just Tattoo Of Us
Yo! MTV Raps (Italy)
Mtv Push
Tutti i programmi
Giochi
Home
Farmerama
Seafight
News
Home
Gossip News
Musica News
Life News
Style News
TV & Cinema News
Action Sports
Foto
Video
Home
Video News
Video dei Programmi
Video Musicali
Programmi
16 anni e Incinta
Celebrity Ex on the Beach
#Riccanza
Catfish: False identità
Elettra Lamborghini - Twerking Queen
Ex On The Beach Italia
Geordie Shore
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Just Tattoo Of Us
Yo! MTV Raps (Italy)
Mtv Push
Tutti i programmi
Giochi
Home
Farmerama
Seafight
Pluto TV
Just Tattoo Of Us
Just Tattoo Of Us
Coppie di amici e fidanzati scelgono il disegno e la parte del corpo in cui il compagno dovra' essere decorato. Il tatuaggio verra' rivelato alla 'vittima' solo alla fine.
Guarda l'episodio
Stagione 4
Stagione 4
Stagione 3
Stagione 2
Stagione 1
Episodio completo
Tutti i video
44:02
S4 • E7
Just Tattoo Of Us 4 Episodio 7 (completo) - Charlotte, Chloe e nuovi assurdi tatuaggi!
Just Tattoo Of Us ritorna con i più tattuaggi selvaggi, i momenti più scioccanti e nuovi improbalbili host ad affiancare Charlotte Crosby
11/06/2019
44:11
S4 • E1
Mamma e papà!
Il fidanzato di Charlotte, Josh, si unisce a lei per condurre lo show. E questa volta saranno proprio sua mamma e suo papa' a mettersi in gioco
14/03/2021
Tutto su Just Tattoo Of Us Stagione 4