True Life Crime
True Life Crime
Stagione 1
Stagione 1
Stagione 2
40:01
S1 • E1
Nev Schulman presenta il caso Kenneka Jenkins: tragico incidente o omicidio premeditato? (episodio completo)
In questo episodio presentato da Nev Schulman, il reporter investigativo Dometi Pongo indaga sulla misteriosa morte di Kenneka Jenkins, una diciannovenne di Chicago trovata morta nella cella frigorifera di un hotel dopo una festa tra amici.
14/06/2020
