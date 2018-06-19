MTV Movie and TV Awards
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish hosts the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, including special performances by Mustard and Nick Jonas as well as Chloe x Halle.
Stagione 2018
- Tutti i video
- In evidenza
- Performance
- 04:19Tiffany Haddish Challenges Prince T'Challa For The ThroneIn evidenzaS2018Our host Tiffany Haddish enters 'Black Panther' to fight Chadwick Boseman for the title with help from Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, and Lil Rel Howery at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.19/06/2018
- 01:04Noah Schnapp Accepts the Award for Most Frightened PerformanceIn evidenzaS2018Noah Schnapp shouts out Zendaya and thanks his fans while accepting the award for Most Frightened performance for his role in ‘Stranger Things 2’ at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.19/06/2018
- 02:16Chadwick Boseman Wins Best Hero & Honors James Shaw Jr.In evidenzaS2018Chadwick Boseman talks about the importance of ‘Black Panther’ and presents his Golden Popcorn to real-life hero James Shaw Jr. while accepting the Best Hero at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.19/06/2018
- 03:32Chloe x Halle Perform “Warrior / The Kids Are Alright”PerformanceS2018Chloe x Halle perform a medley of “Warrior” and “The Kids Are Alright” at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.19/06/2018
- 00:35Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner Accept the Award for Best Reality Series/FranchiseIn evidenzaS2018Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner accept the Best Reality Series/Franchise award for ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.19/06/2018
- 03:20Mustard and Nick Jonas Perform "Anywhere"PerformanceS2018Mustard and Nick Jonas perform their hit song "Anywhere" at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.19/06/2018
- 02:17Lena Waithe is Our 2018 TrailblazerIn evidenzaS2018Lena Waithe thanks her own personal trailblazers and reminds us to remember those who paved the way as she accepts the 2018 Trailblazer Award.19/06/2018
- 01:18The Losers Club From ‘It’ Accept The Award for Best On-Screen TeamIn evidenzaS2018Finn Wolfhard, Sophia Lillis, Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Jack Dylan Grazer, Wyatt Oleff and Chosen Jacobs of “The Losers Club” from It accept the award for Best On-Screen Team at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.19/06/2018
- 01:02Millie Bobby Brown’s Anti-Bullying MessageIn evidenzaS2018Millie Bobby Brown couldn’t make it to the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards because of her injury, but sends a message as she accepts the Best Performance in a Show award for ‘Stranger Things 2.’19/06/2018
- 03:55Chris Pratt Is Our Generation Award RecipientIn evidenzaS2018Chris Pratt accepts the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Award Generation Award and shares nine important tips for his fans to remember.19/06/2018
- 01:02The ‘Stranger Things 2’ Cast Accepts the Award for Best ShowIn evidenzaS2018Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp and Dacre Montgomery of ‘Stranger Things 2’ accept the award for Best Show for the second year in a row at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.19/06/2018
- 01:14Lady Gaga Accepts The Award for Best Music DocumentaryIn evidenzaS2018Lady Gaga surprises the crowd and accepts the Best Music Documentary award for ‘Gaga: Five Foot Two,’ and reveals a secret about the title.19/06/2018
About
Prepara il popcorn e non perderti gli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2109 presentati da Zachary Levi! In contemporanea con gli Stati Uniti lunedì 17 giugno alle 03:00 e in versione sottotitolata martedì 18 giugno alle 21:10 su MTV (Sky 130) e in streaming su NOW TV