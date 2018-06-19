MTV Movie and TV Awards

Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish hosts the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, including special performances by Mustard and Nick Jonas as well as Chloe x Halle.
Stagione 2018

Foto

Dietro le quinte degli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018. tutti i protagonisti!

15 Foto

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018: tutti i look sul red carpet

22 Foto

About

Prepara il popcorn e non perderti gli MTV Movie & TV Awards 2109 presentati da Zachary Levi! In contemporanea con gli Stati Uniti lunedì 17 giugno alle 03:00 e in versione sottotitolata martedì 18 giugno alle 21:10 su MTV (Sky 130) e in streaming su NOW TV