Lady Gaga – "Enigma"/"Chromatica II"/"911"/"Rain on Me" featuring Ariana Grande/"Stupid Love"
31/08/2020
Lady Gaga brings her album "Chromatica" to life as she performs "Enigma," "Chromatica II," "911," "Rain on Me" with Ariana Grande, and "Stupid Love."
Di più
Stai guardando
Performance
05:44
Black Eyed Peas - "VIDA LOCA"/"I Gotta Feeling"MTV VMA 2020
The Black Eyed Peas get the energy up with performances of their songs "VIDA LOCA" and "I Gotta Feeling."
31/08/2020
Performance
02:45
CNCO - "Beso"MTV VMA 2020
CNCO deliver a passionate live performance of their song “Beso” from the Skyline Drive-In NYC.
31/08/2020
In evidenza
00:28
Megan Thee Stallion Wins Best Hip-Hop for "Savage"MTV VMA 2020
Travis Barker presents Megan Thee Stallion with the Best Hip-Hop award for "Savage," and the rapper is confident this won't be her last Moon Person.
31/08/2020
In evidenza
02:14
Lady Gaga Wins the First-Ever Tricon AwardMTV VMA 2020
Lady Gaga shares her award with her fans, asks them to reward themselves for withstanding this year’s challenges and reminds them to continue to wear a mask.
31/08/2020
Performance
03:49
Doja Cat - "Say So"/"Like That"MTV VMA 2020
Doja Cat packs a punch during her first-ever MTV VMA performance as she sings "Say So" and "Like That" from her album "Hot Pink."
31/08/2020
Performance
09:07
Lady Gaga – "Enigma"/"Chromatica II"/"911"/"Rain on Me" featuring Ariana Grande/"Stupid Love"MTV VMA 2020
Lady Gaga brings her album "Chromatica" to life as she performs "Enigma," "Chromatica II," "911," "Rain on Me" with Ariana Grande, and "Stupid Love."
31/08/2020
Performance
03:00
Maluma - "Hawai"MTV VMA 2020
Maluma sings about a love that didn’t last in his powerful live performance of “Hawai” from the Skyline Drive-In NYC.
31/08/2020
Performance
04:00
Miley Cyrus - "Midnight Sky"MTV VMA 2020
Miley Cyrus embraces her independence in her first-ever live performance of "Midnight Sky."
31/08/2020
Performance
03:42
DaBaby - "PEEPHOLE"/"Blind"/"Rockstar"MTV VMA 2020
DaBaby marks his first time performing on the MTV VMA stage with a medley of his songs "PEEPHOLE," "Blind" and "Rockstar."
31/08/2020
In evidenza
02:19
Keke Palmer Welcomes Fans to a One-of-a-Kind VMAsMTV VMA 2020
Host Keke Palmer reflects on 2020's challenges and highlights bright spots like Black Lives Matter and the healing power of music.
31/08/2020
Performance
03:17
The Weeknd - "Blinding Lights"MTV VMA 2020
The Weeknd performs "Blinding Lights" from Edge at Hudson Yards from his album “After Hours.”
31/08/2020
Performance
04:14
Machine Gun Kelly - "my ex's best friend"/"Bloody Valentine"MTV VMA 2020
Machine Gun Kelly performs his tracks "my ex's best friend" and "Bloody Valentine" live on the VMAs 2020 pre-show with the help of blackbear and Travis Barker.
31/08/2020
Performance
03:47
Lewis Capaldi - "Before You Go"MTV VMA 2020
On the VMAs pre-show, Lewis Capaldi performs his love song "Before You Go" from his debut studio album "Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent."
31/08/2020
Performance
03:26
Chloe x Halle - "Ungodly Hour"MTV VMA 2020
Chloe x Halle perform their R&B track "Ungodly Hour" live on the VMAs 2020 pre-show.
31/08/2020
Intervista
00:59
BTS Shares a Special Message After Winning Best GroupMTV VMA 2020
After winning the Moon Person for Best Group for the second straight year, BTS thanks their fans and the VMAs.
31/08/2020
Performance
03:06
Tate McRae - "you broke me first"MTV VMA 2020
Tate McRae performs her heartfelt song "you broke me first" on the VMAs 2020 pre-show.
31/08/2020
Performance
02:19
Jack Harlow - "WHATS POPPIN"MTV VMA 2020
Jack Harlow performs his hit "WHATS POPPIN" from his album "Sweet Action" on the VMAs 2020 pre-show.
31/08/2020
Ti potrebbe interessare
Promo
00:37
Il Testimone - 6x09 - Famiglie numerose - Video BlogIl TestimoneS6
Pif introduce la puntata dedicata a quelle famiglie che hanno anche 7 figli! Da non perdere su MTV martedì 20 maggio alle 21 e giovedì alle 23
20/07/2016
Promo
01:40
Il Testimone - 6x08 - Tarahumara - Il Popolo che corre - ANTEPRIMAIl TestimoneS6
Pif in difficoltà con la corsa. Un'anteprima della puntata dedicata alla popolazione messicana, in onda su MTV martedì 13 maggio alle 21 e giovedì alle 23
20/07/2016
Promo
00:39
Il Testimone - 6x07 - Calcio storico fiorentino - Seconda parte - VIDEO BLOGIl TestimoneS6
Pif introduce il secondo capitolo del suo viaggio tra i "calcianti", in onda su MTV martedì 6 maggio alle 21 e il giovedì alle 23
20/07/2016
Promo
01:17
Il Testimone - 6x06 - Calcio storico fiorentino - Prima parte - VIDEO BLOGIl TestimoneS6
Dal biliardino al calcio storico fiorentino, il passo è breve per Pif, che qui presenta la puntata de Il Testimone in onda su MTV martedì 29 aprile alle 21 e giovedì alle 23
20/07/2016