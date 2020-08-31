The Weeknd - "Blinding Lights"
31/08/2020
The Weeknd performs "Blinding Lights" from Edge at Hudson Yards from his album “After Hours.”
Di più
Stai guardando
Performance
05:44
Black Eyed Peas - "VIDA LOCA"/"I Gotta Feeling"MTV VMA 2020
The Black Eyed Peas get the energy up with performances of their songs "VIDA LOCA" and "I Gotta Feeling."
31/08/2020
Performance
02:45
CNCO - "Beso"MTV VMA 2020
CNCO deliver a passionate live performance of their song “Beso” from the Skyline Drive-In NYC.
31/08/2020
In evidenza
00:28
Megan Thee Stallion Wins Best Hip-Hop for "Savage"MTV VMA 2020
Travis Barker presents Megan Thee Stallion with the Best Hip-Hop award for "Savage," and the rapper is confident this won't be her last Moon Person.
31/08/2020
In evidenza
02:14
Lady Gaga Wins the First-Ever Tricon AwardMTV VMA 2020
Lady Gaga shares her award with her fans, asks them to reward themselves for withstanding this year’s challenges and reminds them to continue to wear a mask.
31/08/2020
Performance
03:49
Doja Cat - "Say So"/"Like That"MTV VMA 2020
Doja Cat packs a punch during her first-ever MTV VMA performance as she sings "Say So" and "Like That" from her album "Hot Pink."
31/08/2020
Performance
09:07
Lady Gaga – "Enigma"/"Chromatica II"/"911"/"Rain on Me" featuring Ariana Grande/"Stupid Love"MTV VMA 2020
Lady Gaga brings her album "Chromatica" to life as she performs "Enigma," "Chromatica II," "911," "Rain on Me" with Ariana Grande, and "Stupid Love."
31/08/2020
Performance
03:00
Maluma - "Hawai"MTV VMA 2020
Maluma sings about a love that didn’t last in his powerful live performance of “Hawai” from the Skyline Drive-In NYC.
31/08/2020
Performance
04:00
Miley Cyrus - "Midnight Sky"MTV VMA 2020
Miley Cyrus embraces her independence in her first-ever live performance of "Midnight Sky."
31/08/2020
Performance
03:42
DaBaby - "PEEPHOLE"/"Blind"/"Rockstar"MTV VMA 2020
DaBaby marks his first time performing on the MTV VMA stage with a medley of his songs "PEEPHOLE," "Blind" and "Rockstar."
31/08/2020
In evidenza
02:19
Keke Palmer Welcomes Fans to a One-of-a-Kind VMAsMTV VMA 2020
Host Keke Palmer reflects on 2020's challenges and highlights bright spots like Black Lives Matter and the healing power of music.
31/08/2020
Performance
03:17
The Weeknd - "Blinding Lights"MTV VMA 2020
The Weeknd performs "Blinding Lights" from Edge at Hudson Yards from his album “After Hours.”
31/08/2020
Performance
04:14
Machine Gun Kelly - "my ex's best friend"/"Bloody Valentine"MTV VMA 2020
Machine Gun Kelly performs his tracks "my ex's best friend" and "Bloody Valentine" live on the VMAs 2020 pre-show with the help of blackbear and Travis Barker.
31/08/2020
Performance
03:47
Lewis Capaldi - "Before You Go"MTV VMA 2020
On the VMAs pre-show, Lewis Capaldi performs his love song "Before You Go" from his debut studio album "Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent."
31/08/2020
Performance
03:26
Chloe x Halle - "Ungodly Hour"MTV VMA 2020
Chloe x Halle perform their R&B track "Ungodly Hour" live on the VMAs 2020 pre-show.
31/08/2020
Intervista
00:59
BTS Shares a Special Message After Winning Best GroupMTV VMA 2020
After winning the Moon Person for Best Group for the second straight year, BTS thanks their fans and the VMAs.
31/08/2020
Performance
03:06
Tate McRae - "you broke me first"MTV VMA 2020
Tate McRae performs her heartfelt song "you broke me first" on the VMAs 2020 pre-show.
31/08/2020
Performance
02:19
Jack Harlow - "WHATS POPPIN"MTV VMA 2020
Jack Harlow performs his hit "WHATS POPPIN" from his album "Sweet Action" on the VMAs 2020 pre-show.
31/08/2020
Ti potrebbe interessare
Promo
00:37
Il Testimone - 6x09 - Famiglie numerose - Video BlogIl TestimoneS6
Pif introduce la puntata dedicata a quelle famiglie che hanno anche 7 figli! Da non perdere su MTV martedì 20 maggio alle 21 e giovedì alle 23
20/07/2016
Promo
01:40
Il Testimone - 6x08 - Tarahumara - Il Popolo che corre - ANTEPRIMAIl TestimoneS6
Pif in difficoltà con la corsa. Un'anteprima della puntata dedicata alla popolazione messicana, in onda su MTV martedì 13 maggio alle 21 e giovedì alle 23
20/07/2016
Promo
00:39
Il Testimone - 6x07 - Calcio storico fiorentino - Seconda parte - VIDEO BLOGIl TestimoneS6
Pif introduce il secondo capitolo del suo viaggio tra i "calcianti", in onda su MTV martedì 6 maggio alle 21 e il giovedì alle 23
20/07/2016
Promo
01:17
Il Testimone - 6x06 - Calcio storico fiorentino - Prima parte - VIDEO BLOGIl TestimoneS6
Dal biliardino al calcio storico fiorentino, il passo è breve per Pif, che qui presenta la puntata de Il Testimone in onda su MTV martedì 29 aprile alle 21 e giovedì alle 23
20/07/2016